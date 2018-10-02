PASADENA (CBSLA) — A longtime Pasadena OB/GYN is being accused of using sexually inappropriate language while examining a patient, and it’s not the first time a woman has been made uncomfortable by his speech.

Patrick Sutton, MD has been practicing at Huntington Hospital since 1985, but he may soon find his license suspended if authorities lend credence to his patient’s claim of sexual misconduct.

According to a complaint submitted to the California Medical Board, the 64-year-old physician referred to a woman’s privates as her “down there.” The woman, who was naked from the waist down at the time, said Sutton made her feel uncomfortable and intimidated.

Sutton has been accused of sexual misconduct in the past.

“I am very troubled by these allegations. Huntington Hospital takes seriously all issues of patient health and safety, and we are working closely with medical staff to receive updates on this matter,” hospital President Lori J. Morgan said in a statement.

Sutton has 15 days to submit a notice of defense to the board. He told CBS2 News his lawyer advised him not to speak on the matter.