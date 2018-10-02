COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man has been charged with murder in a triple shooting at a Compton home last week which left his stepfather and a teen girl dead, and the girl’s mother wounded.

Forty-three-year-old Jamie Williams is being held on $2 million bail in the killings that occurred on the evening of Sept. 28 at a home in the 600 block of West Palmer Street.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Williams shot his stepfather, 65-year-old Eddie Talley Jr., along with Talley’s wife and her 13-year-old biological daughter.

Talley and his stepdaughter, who has not been named, died at the scene.

Talley’s wife, who was shot in the upper torso, was rushed to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. Her condition is unknown as of Monday, LASD reports. She remains hospitalized.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect, Williams, ran out of the house naked following the shooting. He was detained at the scene, the sheriff’s department said, and a handgun was recovered.

Neighbors told CBS2 Williams is Talley’s son from a previous relationship.

Investigators do not yet have a motive in the killings.