LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some of hip-hop’s biggest stars will unite Halloween night for a charity concert in honor of late rap star Mac Miller.

Miller, who died Sept. 7 of an apparent drug overdose at his Studio City home, had previously scheduled a tour date at the Greek Theatre on Oct. 31. Now, his family has announced “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” to take place the same night.

Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and John Mayer are among the superstars scheduled to perform at the concert, which will raise money to launch the Mac Miller Circles Fund, benefiting youth from under-served communities.

The lineup also includes Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Ty Dolla $ign and Vince Staples. Tickets for the concert, which is being put on in partnership with Live Nation, will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

Oct 31st. For the homie. pic.twitter.com/zT3zA3TZTH — Crippy Teigen (@vincestaples) October 2, 2018

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” said his mother, Karen Meyers. “His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

The Mac Miller Circles Fund was established by Miller’s family and co-managers Christian and Kelly Clancy, in association with the Pittsburgh Foundation, to provide programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities. The idea is to help “them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building,” according to their jointly released statement.

The MMCF will be managed by the rapper’s estate along with his family, a board of advisers, and the Clancys’ 4 Strikes management company.

“He was pure artistry – constantly creating, seeking, and discovering new ways to be both a source of inspiration and catalyst for new artists,” the Clancys said in a statement. “We were fortunate, not only to work with Malcolm and watch his music evolve, but to witness his own personal evolution that included a strong focus on building bridges and opening doors for anyone and everyone he encountered.

“We hope his ambitions to bring people together and to create new opportunities will continue to live through the MMCF. We know Malcolm would be appreciative and proud of the thought and care that is going into making the MMCF a reality, so thank you to all who are selflessly helping this come to life. We will be forever proud of the man he was, and thankful that he was able

to share his gifts with the world.”

Net proceeds from concert ticket sales will be donated directly to MMCF.

