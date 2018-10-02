WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – An infant boy is in critical condition after being attacked by a pit bull in Woodland Hills Monday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles police, the incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. at a home in the 22600 block of Clarendon Street.

A mother was home with her two children, age 2-years-old and 2-months-old, when the attack occurred.

The children were both asleep in a room in the house, police said. The 2-month-old was in a car seat on the floor.

The pit bull, meanwhile, had been locked in a gated area in the backyard. When a delivery person knocked on the front door of the house, the dog broke out, somehow got into the room where the children were sleeping and began to bark, police said, which caused the 2-month-old boy to cry.

The dog then bit the infant boy several times, along with the mother.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said.

Los Angeles Animal Services is investigating. It is unclear what will happen to the dog.

