LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If those big brown eyes are irresistible, and that smile is just too sweet, Bumble users can now swipe right on a shelter dog right from the networking app.

Bumble has teamed up with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help more people “#FindYourFido” for the month of October, which is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The service will be available through Oct. 6 in just five cities — Los Angeles, New York City, Austin, Chicago and Atlanta.

Besides matching humans with their potential canine love matches, Bumble says they will donate a cent for every match made – human or canine – on Oct. 3 across their apps, up to $25,000, to the ASPCA.