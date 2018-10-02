New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
LOS ANGELES (CBS News/CBSLA) – Dozens of stores are bringing back tradition by closing on Thanksgiving Day.

Nov. 22 will be a day off from work for employees of at least 60 brick-and-mortar stores, according to a list compiled by BestBlackFriday.com. The trend seems to be trending down, however, as the site reported in 2017 more than 75 retailers closed their doors on Thanksgiving.

Still, many retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving 2018 as foot traffic slowly declined and online sales took off. Costco, Home Depot, Ikea and Sam’s Club are among the big-name retailers that plan to take off.

But the day after Thanksgiving – known as Black Friday because it’s seen as the day retailers achieve profitability, or get “in the black” – is a different story. Market research firm ShopperTrack estimates this year’s Black Friday will be the largest shopping day of 2018.

The National Retail Federation estimated that 174 million people shopped in stores and online during last year’s five-day Thanksgiving weekend, which ends with Cyber Monday.

In 2017, 57 percent of those surveyed by BestBlackFriday.com opposed Thanksgiving Day store openings, while just 16 percent favored them. However, the site’s latest poll found 24.67 of the 1,069 people surveyed said they favor holiday openings, up nearly 9 percentage points from last year, while 47 percent disliked the idea.

Here’s BestBlackFriday’s official Thanksgiving Day closure list, which the website said it would add to as more stores confirm their plans for the holiday shopping weekend:

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018 (as of Oct. 1)

  • A.C. Moore
  • Abt Electronics
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Acme Tools
  • Allen Edmonds
  • American Girl
  • At Home
  • AT&T (company-owned stores)
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Blain’s Farm & Fleet
  • Bob’s Discount Furniture
  • Burlington
  • Christopher & Banks
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Craft Warehouse
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dillard’s
  • dressbarn (majority of stores)
  • Fleet Farm
  • Gardner-White Furniture
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight Tools
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Stores
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Music & Arts
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • P.C. Richard & Son
  • Patagonia
  • Pep Boys
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Publix
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse
  • Sprint (retail stores closed unless mall dictates otherwise; mall kiosks may open)
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • Sur La Table
  • The Container Store
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Co.
  • Trollbeads
  • Von Maur
  • West Marine
