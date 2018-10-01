NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – An erratic police chase ended after a suspect carjacked a vehicle and crashed into a police cruiser Monday night.

The chase started in North Hollywood just before 7:30 p.m. when Los Angeles police were pursuing a murder suspect inside the silver sedan.

Sky9 was over the chase where the vehicle could be seen swerving around cars on the 5 Freeway and through residential streets. At one point, the vehicle’s wheels appeared to be sparking.

The suspects fled from the vehicle and ran in different directions.

The driver was seen moments later running over a bridge before running up to an SUV. The driver of that vehicle jumped out as the suspect got into the vehicle on the passenger side.

The suspect sped off before slamming into a patrol car around 8:05 p.m. and being surrounded by officers.

It is not yet clear if police have arrested the other two suspects.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.