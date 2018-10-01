  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A security guard shot and killed a male suspect during a robbery attempt at an internet cafe in Lancaster overnight Sunday.

The robbery and shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Lumber Street.

A security guard told Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies that two suspects entered the store and tried to rob it. That is when the security guard fired his gun, hitting one of the two suspects. The second suspect fled.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

