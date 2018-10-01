LA VERNE (CBSLA) — A second plane has crashed at Brackett Field Airport in La Verne, less than 24 hours after a crash in the same area killed a man and left a woman injured.

Los Angeles County firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue in La Verne just before noon Monday to assist the La Verne Fire Department on a call of a plane down.

Investigators found one person in the aircraft, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say the airplane with one person aboard was on approach to the airport when it crashed.

The coroner’s office was sending personnel to the scene.

About 6 p.m. Sunday, one man was killed and a woman was injured when a Cessna plane missed the runway as the pilot was practicing approaches to Brackett Field and crashed into a nearby plant nursery, according to the FAA.

Both crashes are being investigated by local police as well as the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

The wreckage from today’s deadly crash at #BrackettField (by the fire truck on the left) is just feet from the wreckage from yesterday’s deadly crash (by the police cars on the right). @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/IDhoAARPTb — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) October 1, 2018

