HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Five cars were set on fire in Huntington Beach early Monday morning in what police believe were cases of arson.

The fires were all reported between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Monday, within five blocks of each other, Huntington Beach police said. No injuries were reported.

Three vehicles were destroyed and two other sustained some damage, Huntington Beach police Officer Angela Bennett said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the case can call police at (714) 960-8811.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)