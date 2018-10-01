LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers will face off Monday afternoon with the Colorado Rockies in a tie-breaker game at Dodger Stadium to determine the National League West champion.

Both teams won Sunday, the final day of Major League Baseball’s regular season, to finish tied atop the division with 91-71 records. The Dodgers got home-field advantage for the tie-breaker after winning the season series against Colorado, 12-7.

Pitcher Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers, facing off against fellow right-hander German Marquez for the Rockies.

Even though it’s October, Monday’s tiebreaker game is considered a regular-season game.

If the Dodgers win, they’ll get two days off before they face the National League East champion Atlanta Braves in a best-of-five NL Divisional Series that will start Thursday at Dodger Stadium. But if they lose, they will be the league’s second wild card team and have to play the winner of the NL Central tie-breaker game between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

