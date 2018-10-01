COMPTON (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in front of a Compton liquor store, police said Monday.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Long Beach Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said. The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other three people, which included a second juvenile, were also hospitalized and listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The girl’s name has not yet been released, and sheriff’s officials did not have suspect information.

The shooting happened about a mile south of where a man was shot to death about five hours earlier in the 1500 block of North Long Beach Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call sheriff’s homicide detectives (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

