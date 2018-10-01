SPOKANE, WASH. (CBSLA) – The message to students at a Washington school is simple: Put your cellphone away and pay attention.

Michael Lee, the photography teacher at Lewis and Clark High School teacher in Spokane, said the kids were constantly distracted by their phones.

So he bought a cellphone locker.

Each student has a locker number and they can charge their phone during class.

Lee said the approach is working as many parents support the idea.

A few teachers, according to Lee, said they might also try to use the cellphone locker.