STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — As a college student, embattled U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was involved in a bar fight that resulted in man getting hit in the head with a glass, according to a report.

The New York Times reported Monday that in September of 1985, when Kavanaugh was a 20-year undergraduate student at Yale University, Kavanaugh and four other men were questioned by police in New Haven, Connecticut following an altercation at a bar after a UB40 concert.

According to a police report obtained by the Times, a 21-year old man accused Kavanaugh of throwing ICE at him. Kavanaugh’s basketball teammate friend Chris Dudley, who went on to play in the NBA, allegedly threw a glass at the man, cutting his ear. Kavanaugh was never arrested.

Kavanaugh’s former Yale classmate Charles “Chad” Ludington said Kavanaugh had “mischaracterized” his college drinking in his testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee last week, which is currently looking into several allegations of sexual assault against the judge.

“On many occasions I heard Brett slur his words and saw him staggering from alcohol consumption, not all of which was beer. When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive,” Ludington, now college professor, said in a statement.

According to the Times, Ludington was referring to the incident outlined in the police report. After a man the group thought looked liked UB40’s lead singer told them to stop looking at him and swore at them, Kavanaugh threw a beer at him.

“On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi- hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail,” Ludington said. The man ended up swinging at Kavanaugh, and a fight ensued.

“I don’t know what Brett was doing in the melee, but there was blood, there was glass, there was beer and there was some shouting, and the police showed up,” said Ludington.

Kavanaugh repeatedly admitted drinking beer during his committee testimony, pushing back against some members’ questions about just how much he drank. On Monday, Donald Trump said he believed Kavanaugh’s testimony when asked if he would pull the nomination, were it to be revealed Kavanaugh lied about his drinking.

“I watched him. I was surprised at how vocal he was about the fact that he likes beer, and he’s had a little bit of difficulty,” Trump told a reporter. For his part, Kavanaugh never admitted to having a problem with his drinking.

The White House has directed the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into at least two allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh in the wake of last week’s powerful testimony from both Kavanaugh and one of his accusers Christine Blasey Ford. She has accused Kavanaugh of trying to rape her during a high school party.

Deborah Ramirez claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while both were students at Yale. She has spoken to the FBI, but Ford had reportedly not been contacted by the agency as of Monday.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied any and all accusations, saying last week this was a targeted attack against him motivated Democrats’ resentments.

After Democrats claimed the FBI’s probe would be limited on time and in scope, Trump said he actually wants the FBI “to interview whoever [sic] they deem appropriate, at their discretion.” On Sunday, he said whatever tack the agency now takes will “never be enough” for Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said the full Senate will be voting on Kavanaugh’s confirmation this week.