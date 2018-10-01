PASADENA (CBSLA) — A Pasadena man is in jail Monday, accused of sexually assaulting three women, and police believe there might be more victims out there.

Three women have accused Anthony Miller, 51, of forcing them to have sex with him after meeting him at local bars or businesses between August and September. He’d allegedly gain their trust, exchange phone numbers and then intimidate them into sex once they were at his place.

Neighbors were shocked by the news.

“I’d see a few girls come in. A lot of them were friends, too, ’cause I met them,” Jovita Gonzalez told CBS2 News.

“I feel really bad for the victims, and I’m sorry he got himself in so much trouble,” neighbor Christine Olausen said.

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 40 years.

Miller is being held on $10.45 million bail.

Anyone with information or who thinks they might have been a victim is urged to call Pasadena police at (626)744-4501.