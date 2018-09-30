SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Four groups — many of them made up of survivors of the Las Vegas massacre — held a fundraiser in Santa Monica Sunday night.

KCAL9’s Brittney Hopper attended the event and said it was somber due to the fact that many in the room were survivors, their friends and family.

But many of those survivors, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the massacre — knew they were there for a good cause. Actually a series of causes.

Survivor Lisa Fine says the sounds of gun shots still wake her up nightly.

“The bullets were six inches from our head. If we would have stood up we wouldn’t be here right now,” Fine says.

She told Hopper it’s hard to believe it’s been a year. In the past 12 months Fine has started a non-profit organization called Route 91 Strong — named for the concert that was occurring when the massacre began.

Route 91 Strong has raised close to $600,000 in the past year, mostly helping survivors with PTSD.

“The survivors that are applying for our funds are in a really deep, deep need of help because we’ve got them on suicide watch and we’ve sadly have had some that have committed suicide,” Fine said.

Anther organization hosting the fundraiser was the 58 Foundation — representing the 58 people who were killed. The co founder is also a survivor.

“I cant believe that it’s a year but one of the reasons we organized this event is because we didn’t want the year to pass and for people to forget about it,” says Danielle Diliberti.

All of the proceeds raised Sunday evening will go to survivors for counseling, gun violence research and community outreach programs.

“We’re survivors helping survivors,” Diliberti says.

Organizers say they are expecting to raise $40,000 from tonight’s fundraiser.