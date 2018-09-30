RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Illegal street racing turned out to be anything but a joyride for a group in the Inland Empire.

On Saturday night, law enforcement was out in full force putting the brakes on these sideshows.

On Agua Mansa Road between Brown and Hall avenues, a driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving after crashing into a utility pole.

The passenger in that vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries that were described as “very serious.”

A second accident unfolded not too far from the first, and involved a driver who slammed into a trailer that was carrying cattle. That driver was also arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.