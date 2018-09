SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The head-on collision in the Agua Dulce area unfolded on the northbound side of Highway 14 just south of Escondido Canyon Road.

One person died at the scene. Two people were thrown from their car. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of the northbound 14 Freeway remain closed until further notice.