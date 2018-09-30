LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the (boo hiss) Colorado Rockies Monday at 1:09 p.m. for a one-game tiebreaker to decide the National League West title.

The Dodgers and Rockies have both clinched a berth in the postseason with identical 91-71 records.

The tiebreaker winner and NL West champion will face the Atlanta Braves — Eastern division champs — in the National League Division Series. The loser will travel to Milwaukee or Chicago for Tuesday’s National League Wild Card game.

Monday will mark the fourth regular season tiebreaker in Los Angeles history, following match-ups in 1959 (won best-of-three series, 2-0, over Milwaukee Braves), 1962 (lost best of three series, 1-2, to San Francisco Giants) and 1980 (lost to Astros). The 1959 club went on to win the World Series.

Tickets are on sale now for tomorrow’s game at Dodgers.com/Tiebreaker.

Tomorrow’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, and heard locally on AM 570 (English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (Spanish).