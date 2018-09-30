CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A burglary suspect who got trapped in a chimney in Claremont told officers he got stuck while looking for his drone.

Michael Arciniega, 24, of West Covina was being treated for dehydration after being rescued Saturday in the 700 block of Via San Simon.

That’s where officers responded after receiving reports of a man screaming for help.

One witness says she heard yelling, and asked Arciniega, “Where are you?”

He responded, “I’m stuck in the chimney and you need to help me. I’ve been here all night.”

Luckily, officers were able to free Arciniega, who they say now faces burglary charges.

The suspect reportedly told authorities he got stuck while searching for his drone.

“Really it was quite obvious that that wasn’t the situation at all,” another witness said.