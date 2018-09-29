COMPTON (CBSLA) — A teen girl and her stepfather were killed, and the girl’s mother was wounded, in a shooting at a Compton home Friday night.

A person of interest was detained at the scene.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred at 5:54 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of West Palmer Street.

As deputies were initially responding to a rescue call, they learned that shots had been fired. They arrived to find a man, woman and a girl with gunshot wounds. The man and the girl died at the scene.

The girl’s mother, who had been shot in the upper torso, was rushed to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Neighbors who spoke to CBS2 identified the shooting victims as a 13-year-old girl, her stepfather and her mother.

A man, who witnesses said ran out of the house naked following the shooting, was detained, the sheriff’s department said. Neighbors told CBS2 he is the stepson, from a previous relationship, of the man who was killed.

Deputies identified him as a person of interest but did not confirm whether he is a suspect in the shootings.

No names have been released.

The circumstances and a possible motive for the killings were not immediately confirmed.