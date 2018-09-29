  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA/AP) – San Diego Zoo Safari Park has another big baby to take care of.

The park’s 28-year-old African elephant Umngani gave birth to a 281-pound calf on late Wednesday night.

“Knowing Umngani’s birth window was between Sept. 12 and Oct. 18, we had been placing her in a small area of the yard at night, separate from the rest of the herd,” Curtis Lehman, animal care supervisor at the Safari Park, said in a statement. “She has given birth three other times, and those calves arrived late—so when we checked on her first thing this morning, we were surprised and thrilled to see her caring for her healthy newborn. Umngani is a great mom, and she and the baby are doing very well.”

The unnamed female appears healthy and has been introduced to other elephants.

It was the second elephant birth in two months. A 277-pound male calf arrived on Aug. 12 and has been named Umzula-zuli.

The elephants can be seen on a Safari Park webcam.

