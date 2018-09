ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A man found dead in an industrial area of Anaheim Saturday morning may have been the victim of a murder.

At around 11:20 a.m., a man believed to be in his 30s was discovered dead in the 1200 block of North Sunshine Way, according to Anaheim police.

Police could not immediately confirm whether the victim had been shot.

There was no word on whether investigators had identified a motive or any suspects.