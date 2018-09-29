LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — We know that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be playing in the MLB postseason for the sixth straight year. But there is still much to be determined regarding placement.

Will the Dodgers head to the playoffs as a Wild Card team or as NL West champs?

With the Washington Nationals thumping of the Colorado Rockies Saturday night the Dodgers and Rockies are both tied for first in the NL West.

Here are the different scenarios for tomorrow’s final day of the regular season:

• Dodgers win and Rockies lose. In that scenario, the Dodgers win the division and the Rockies play in Tuesday’s NL Wild Card game against the Brewers or Cubs.

• Rockies win and Dodgers lose. If those are the results on Sunday then the Rockies win the division and the Dodgers travel to either Chicago or Milwaukee for Tuesday’s Wild Card game.

• If the Dodgers and Rockies both win or both lose on Sunday then a tiebreaker game to determine the NL West winner will be played Monday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.