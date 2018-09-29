LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers beat the Giants Saturday guaranteeing themselves a spot in post season play.

KCAL9’s Laurie Perez didn’t have to go far to find a blue wave (ahem) of excitement around Los Angeles.

This wave has nothing do with politics and everything to do with a passion for baseball.

Everywhere she went, variations of “Let’s go Dodgers” and “Dodger Country, baby, woo hoo!!”

The crowd at El Compadre in Echo Park was particularly enthusiastic. Hours after it was apparent the Dodgers were headed to the playoffs and October baseball for the sixth year in a row, the party continued and fans were still toasting the win.

Perez reported fans were filling up on enchiladas and World Series dreams — and probably not in that order. Many were still trying to get the taste of defeat out of their mouths from last year’s game seven loss to the Houston Astros.

“Yeah, I still, I mean, I still think about it and still get a little teary eyed,” said Freddy Perez.

The sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs represents a franchise record but for some fans, getting there isn’t enough.

“We’re gonna go all the way, we are gonna go all the way, World Series, we’re gonna win, we’re good,” said Hector Bernal.

Of course, before the Dodgers can win the World Series, a few things have to happen first. Like LA has to beat a couple of other teams first — as Dominic Sermeno tried to explain.

“We need the Rockies to lose — I don’t know how they did tonight but if they lose, we win ,we can still get the division tomorrow, the Cardinals lost yesterday so we did clinch a playoff berth. We want to win the division and go into it with a lot of momentum.”

Someone tell Dom the Rockies were crushed by the Nationals, 12-2 (thanks, Washington!)

Dodgers win tomorrow and the Rockies lose again, the Western Division is ours and no one-and-done wild card game. Fingers crossed.