CLAREMONT

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – A man attempting to burglarize a Claremont home Saturday morning got trapped in its chimney and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Twenty-four-year-old Michael Arciniega of West Covina was arrested on burglary charges.

According to Claremont police, at around 10 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Via San Simon on a report of a man screaming for help.

Officers arrived to find Arciniega trapped at the bottom of the chimney. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called out to help extricate the man. He was taken to a local hospital for dehydration before being booked.

Arciniega got stuck when he tried to shimmy down the chimney to break into the home, police said.

He is being held on $500,000 bail. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Pomona.

