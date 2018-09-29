PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Two women were killed Saturday morning in a collision on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway in Palmdale.

Officers were called about 5:10 a.m. to the scene near the Rancho Vista Boulevard exit, according to Officer Tony Polizzi of the California Highway Patrol.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Polizzi said.

The crash may have involved a Caltrans vehicle, according to the CHP’s Deon Conley.

The right two lanes of the freeway will be closed for until about 11:30 a.m. while detectives investigate the crash, Polizzi said.

Delays are expected up to 20 minutes, according to the CHP.

