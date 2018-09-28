LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The battle of the original French dip sandwiches becomes irrelevant when one of L.A.’s originators offers it for just $1.10.
Philippe’s the Original is celebrating its 110th anniversary Monday, and is inviting its customers to the party by offering its signature sandwich for $1.10.
Philippe The Original – this restaurant is well known for continuously operating since 1908 making it one of the oldest restaurants in Los Angeles. It is also renowned for claiming to be the inventor of the French dip sandwich. Philippe's "French Dipped Sandwich" is the specialty of the house and consists of a meat of your choice which is served on a lightly textured, freshly baked French roll which has been dipped in the natural gravy of the roasts.
For just a buck and a dime, fans of Philippe’s can get a beef, pork, ham or turkey French dip between 4 and 8 p.m. Monday. One sandwich per person, dine-in only.
Besides the discount sandwiches, Philippe’s will also host live entertainment, games for kids and a chance to win prizes.