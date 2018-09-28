LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The battle of the original French dip sandwiches becomes irrelevant when one of L.A.’s originators offers it for just $1.10.

Philippe’s the Original is celebrating its 110th anniversary Monday, and is inviting its customers to the party by offering its signature sandwich for $1.10.

For just a buck and a dime, fans of Philippe’s can get a beef, pork, ham or turkey French dip between 4 and 8 p.m. Monday. One sandwich per person, dine-in only.

Besides the discount sandwiches, Philippe’s will also host live entertainment, games for kids and a chance to win prizes.