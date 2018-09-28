SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A 14-year-old girl walking to Pacific High School in San Bernardino Friday morning was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

CBS2’s Tina Patel reported from the scene of the accident.

She said a steady stream of people have been coming by the location all afternoon leaving flowers and candles in the victim’s honor. And many of them were angry that someone could hit Jade Maldonado with their SUV and not stop and offer help.

Patel spoke to Maldonado’s former teacher, Denise Adams.

“She would always help people, help other students, she was always there to pick up her little brother. Just a kind, you couldn’t ask for a better student,” Adams said.

Duffy Hite lives nearby and heard the collision. He says Maldonado was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

“The car kept going and then I seen her laying in the street. She fell off the front, off the hood, and they ran over her and kept going,” Hite says.

The CHP wants the public to be on the lookout for a tan, possibly older model GMC. They believe the SUV would now have major front end damage.

Adams said crashes in the area are not uncommon — even though the area is close to several schools. She said many drivers still speed through the area.

“It happens more when the kids aren’t in school, but people just race down the streets without consideration for anyone,” Adams says.

She hopes the driver is caught soon.

“Our hearts are just broken, the whole community, the schools, the local area. We’re just distraught,” Adams said.

Unfortunately, investigators don’t have a great description of the driver. They believe she is a heavyset woman with brown hair and eyeglasses.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CHP.