GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBSLA) — A former Torrance football standout was shot and killed last weekend in Grand Junction, Colo., under mysterious circumstances.

Brett Ojiyi, a junior running back for Colorado Mesa University football team, was killed early Saturday morning at a home about a mile south of campus.

Grand Junction police confirmed this week that the shooting was not a suicide, the Denver Post reports. There was no word on a motive. It was unclear if authorities were searching for a suspect in the case.

Ojiyi played football for West Torrance High School, where he graduated in 2015. He had played for Colorado Mesa, an NCAA Division II school, for the past four years.

“The entire Colorado Mesa University community is saddened from the news that Brett passed this morning. This tragedy touches all of us in different ways,” CMU President Tim Foster said in a statement. “We saw Brett demonstrate toughness and spirit so many times on the football field. He will be missed.”

In his senior year at West Torrance, Ojiyi was named MVP of the Pioneer League after leading his team to the league title, according to the Daily Breeze.

According to 247Sports, the day of the shooting, Colorado Mesa had a game against Chadron State. The team chose to play, but had a moment for Ojiyi of silence prior to kickoff.