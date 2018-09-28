  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Compton, Family, Local TV, Murder, Shooting

COMPTON (CBSLA) — A family was shot and killed Friday night in Compton, prompting an investigation by sheriff’s homicide detectives.

The shooting occurred about 6:05 p.m. in the 600 block of West Palmer Street, according to Deputy Dangelo Robinson of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found three people shot inside the house — a father and his 13-year-old daughter were pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was taken to the hospital and was being treated for her injuries. Her condition was not known as of Friday night.

Deputies located and detained a person of interest. Witnesses told investigators he ran out of the house naked after the shootings happened.

No details were immediately available about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau were dispatched to investigate.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

