SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday vetoed a bill that would have extended alcohol sales until 4 a.m.

Senate Bill 905, introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would have updated the California drinking law on the books since 1913 that ends late-night alcohol service at 2 a.m.

Nine cities would have been impacted by the law including Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Long Beach.

“California’s laws regulating late-night drinking have been on the books since 1913,” Brown said in a statement. “I believe we have enough mischief from midnight to 2 without adding two more hours of mayhem.”

The governor cited opposition from the California Highway Patrol in making his decision. The CHP said it would lead to more drunk driving.

In August a coalition came out against the bill, holding a press conference hosted by California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA), Alcohol Justice and Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz.

“It is a shame that we will continue to stifle our nightlife economy,” Wiener said in a statement. “But I remain committed to modernizing these outdated laws.”