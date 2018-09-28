EL CERRITO (CBSLA) – Police are looking for two men who forced their way into an El Cerrito home and ransacked it Thursday morning.

The home invasion robbery occurred at 7:20 a.m. in the 7600 block of Rudell Road.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, two men broke into a home while an elderly resident was alone inside. One of the suspects held down the victim while the second looted the home, the sheriff’s department reports.

As the suspects were fleeing, a second elderly resident arrived home. There was no report of any serious injuries to either victim.

A sketch has been released of the suspect who held down the victim. He is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years of age, 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with short black hair and a gray mustache.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 22-years-old, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with short black hair. He also had a scruffy beard.

Anyone with information should calls RCSD at 951-955-2600 or 951-776-1099.