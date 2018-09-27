LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Loved ones gathered Thursday evening at the spot where a former college football player and standout was killed in Long Beach.

Guy Alford III was gunned down while in the drive-thru of a Long Beach Jack in the Box just after midnight Wednesday.

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim attended the emotional gathering and spoke to Alford’s loved ones including members of his team.

Those gathered used their faith to help them grieve.

“We would just ask for a measure of your love to comfort us,” said one man and people huddled, many holding candles.

Security video, that has not been released, shows Alford stopped in the drive-thru. A second vehicle pulls up behind him. All of a sudden, three suspects get out of that car, one of them walks up to the driver’s side and shoots Alford. The people in his car jump out and run. The suspects get back into their car and fled the scene.

“My son was just an amazing kid. And I guess God saw how much fun I was having with him so he asked for him,” said Alford’s father.

He says he doesn’t know who was in the car with his son. Police are trying to find his passengers and the suspects. They’re also searching for a motive.

“If anyone knows anything, just say something. My baby was a good boy, he never gave me no problems. He was a good boy,” said Alford’s mother, April Roby-Alford.

Alford’s younger brothers couldn’t hold back their tears.

“He feeds me, he takes me places, he took me to school and helped me and I just loved him,” said one sibling.

Alford was a star football player at Alemany High School and, most recently, a standout safety on the Long Beach City College football team last year. He was working towards playing for a Division 1 school and, beyond the gridiron, he had dreams of one day being a nurse.

His father wants his son’s killer caught.

“I don’t have a message for him, God will get him. I’ll let God handle that,” said the grieving father.