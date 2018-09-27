LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A teen boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a pregnant 16-year-old girl in the Westlake District Wednesday night.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to Los Angeles police.

The girl was with two boys outside a 99 Cents Only store when they were reportedly approached by several other young men. A fight broke out and the girl was stabbed in the thigh.

According to LAPD Officer Ray Brown, two boys were fighting, the girl apparently tried to intervene and one of the boys pulled out a knife and stabbed her.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition. The condition of the unborn child was not immediately available.

The name of the suspect was withheld because of his age. The investigation was continuing.