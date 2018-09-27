LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA food institution Pink’s Hot Dogs will have its corner officially named “Pink’s Square” Thursday by the city of Los Angeles.

Pink’s opened in 1947 at the corner of La Brea and Melrose avenues after its original owners, Paul and Betty Pink, found success with a pushcart in 1939.

The hot dog stand is beloved by native Angelenos and visitors alike. Long lines often stretch around the block, and the restaurant features a wall of autographed pictures of celebrities who have eaten there – many of whom have menu names named after them.

“To date, the family has created over 35 combinations of hot dogs and a dozen variety of hamburgers to satisfy the varied taste of its patrons,” according to motion that created Pink’s Square introduced by City Councilman Paul Koretz and approved in March on a 14-0 vote.

Pink’s is donating $7,800 to charity in recognition of its 78 years in business and plans to donate 100 percent of the proceeds of the sale of chili dogs and Patt Morrison veggie dogs — named after the famed L.A. journalist and author — which will be sold for 78 cents each for 78 minutes starting at noon.

