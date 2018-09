NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police arrested a stabbing suspect in North Hollywood Thursday.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Stu Mundel reports the incident occurred at the Metro Red Line station off of Lankershim Blvd. Officers searching for the suspect found someone fitting the description; when they approached that individual, he ran. Police say the man was later taken into custody.

The victim declined to be taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.