LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A select group of Los Angeles residents will win free rides for a month from Lyft, the company has announced.

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions, Lyft is challenging people in 35 cities – including in Los Angeles – to leave their car at home and cruise with the ridesharing company.

One hundred people, who the company said it will randomly select, will win:

  • $300 Lyft Shared ride credit
  • 1 month Zipcar membership & free activation, plus $100 drive credit
  • 1 month LA County EZ transit regional pass
  • 1 month BlueLA electric carshare (10 hours free)
  • 1 month LA Metro Bikeshare pass

Sign up at ditchwithlyft.com to sign up before midnight on Sept. 30.

