LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodgers centerfielder Enrique “Kiké” Hernández has a new tune to walk out to, thanks to rapper YG.

In a YouTube video, Hernández told the Compton-based rapper he wanted a song that would “bump those speakers in the stadium.” From the sound of it, “Turn Me Up” does just that.

Hernández also jumped on the track, which was released Wednesday.

The utility player has 15 doubles, 2 triples, 21 home runs and 49 RBIs in 141 games this season – his best yet.

The Dodgers (88-71) dropped to a half-game behind the Colorado Rockies in the NL West with a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday.