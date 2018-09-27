LIVE:Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh And Accuser Christine Blasey Ford Testify To Senate
Filed Under:Sheared Hydrant, Tujunga

TUJUNGA (CBSLA) — A rollover crash took out a fire hydrant along Haines Canyon Avenue in Tujunga, sending thousands of gallons of water down the street for several hours early Thursday.

One person was taken to a hospital after a car rolled over and struck a hydrant at about 4:30 a.m. The sheared hydrant sent water gushing into power lines above.

The water was still gushing from the hydrant at nearly 7 a.m. Water and power crews were on the scene and are turning off the flow of water and making repairs to the hydrant.

The condition of the crash victim was not known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s