TUJUNGA (CBSLA) — A rollover crash took out a fire hydrant along Haines Canyon Avenue in Tujunga, sending thousands of gallons of water down the street for several hours early Thursday.

One person was taken to a hospital after a car rolled over and struck a hydrant at about 4:30 a.m. The sheared hydrant sent water gushing into power lines above.

The water was still gushing from the hydrant at nearly 7 a.m. Water and power crews were on the scene and are turning off the flow of water and making repairs to the hydrant.

The condition of the crash victim was not known.