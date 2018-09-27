The conservative-leaning Judicial Crisis Network released two new national ads late Saturday evening in a final effort to push the narrative that the allegations against Kavanaugh are unsubstantiated and a “smear” against the judge.

“It never happened,” says one voice over in an ad featuring female Kavanaugh supporters making the rounds on cable news networks dubbed, “Good Man.”

Another ad, titled “unblemished” the video describes Kavanaugh as being dedicated to a lifetime of service to his community, church and family. The ad slams Democrats for “disgusting” and “discredited” accusations against Kavanaugh, and urges viewers not to let a “last-minute smear campaign negate a lifetime of excellence.”

Ford explains why she wants to testify in public

“It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr. Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court. My responsibility is to tell the truth,” wrote Ford in prepared testimony before the Senate.

In her remarks, Dr. Ford details her encounter with Kavanaugh once again but also provides background into her decision making process as to how she came to decide to testify in a public setting on her allegations.

All sexual assault victims should be able to decide for themselves whether their private experience is made public,” she wrote in her testimony. Ford said she agonized daily with her decision to speak before the committee and the mounting pressure she was under after her letter to Feinstein went public.

“I have had to relive my trauma in front of the entire world, and have seen my life picked apart by people on television, in the media, and in this body who have never met me or spoken with me. I have been accused of acting out of partisan political motives,” said Ford.

She added, “Those who say that do not know me. I am a fiercely independent person and I am no one’s pawn. My motivation in coming forward was to provide the facts about how Mr. Kavanaugh’s actions have damaged my life, so that you can take that into serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed.”