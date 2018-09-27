The conservative-leaning Judicial Crisis Network released two new national ads late Saturday evening in a final effort to push the narrative that the allegations against Kavanaugh are unsubstantiated and a “smear” against the judge.
“It never happened,” says one voice over in an ad featuring female Kavanaugh supporters making the rounds on cable news networks dubbed, “Good Man.”
Another ad, titled “unblemished” the video describes Kavanaugh as being dedicated to a lifetime of service to his community, church and family. The ad slams Democrats for “disgusting” and “discredited” accusations against Kavanaugh, and urges viewers not to let a “last-minute smear campaign negate a lifetime of excellence.”
Ford explains why she wants to testify in public
“It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr. Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court. My responsibility is to tell the truth,” wrote Ford in prepared testimony before the Senate.
In her remarks, Dr. Ford details her encounter with Kavanaugh once again but also provides background into her decision making process as to how she came to decide to testify in a public setting on her allegations.
All sexual assault victims should be able to decide for themselves whether their private experience is made public,” she wrote in her testimony. Ford said she agonized daily with her decision to speak before the committee and the mounting pressure she was under after her letter to Feinstein went public.
“I have had to relive my trauma in front of the entire world, and have seen my life picked apart by people on television, in the media, and in this body who have never met me or spoken with me. I have been accused of acting out of partisan political motives,” said Ford.
She added, “Those who say that do not know me. I am a fiercely independent person and I am no one’s pawn. My motivation in coming forward was to provide the facts about how Mr. Kavanaugh’s actions have damaged my life, so that you can take that into serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed.”
Kavanaugh slams allegations as “last-minute smears”
In prepared remarks, Kavanaugh is prepared to testify before the committte that the allegations of sexual assault are “last-minute smears” against him.
Such grotesque and obvious character assassination–if allowed to succeed–will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from serving our country.
Kavanaugh maintains that the efforts to “destroy my good name” will not drive him out or intimidate him to withdraw from the confirmation process.
Kavanaugh slams sexual assault as “morally wrong” and “contrary to my religious faith” and once again denies ever sexually assaulting “anyone–not in high school, not in college, not ever.”
The remarks also mark the first time Kavanaugh has admitted he often drank in excess, saying he was “not perfect in those days.”
“I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now. But that’s not why we are here today. What I’ve been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior. I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes,” wrote Kavanaugh in his remarks.
He added, “The allegation of misconduct is completely inconsistent with the rest of my life. The record of my life, from my days in grade school through the present day, shows that I have always promoted the equality and dignity of women.”
Senate still aims for confirmation vote Friday
While the allegations against Kavanaugh mount, with two other women alleging similar acts of sexual assault in the early 80’s, the Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled its potential final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court for Friday, September 28th — the day after Ford testifies.
Chairman Grassley can, however, decide to postpone the vote late Thursday/early Friday if senators aren’t ready.
Sen. Feinstein slammed the current plan, calling the move to schedule a Friday vote “outrageous.”
“First Republicans demanded Dr. Blasey Ford testify immediately. Now Republicans don’t even need to hear her before they move ahead with a vote. It’s clear to me that Republicans don’t want this to be a fair process,” Feinstein said.
Republicans had long-pushed for Kavanaugh to be confirmed in time for the start of the Supreme Court’s fall session, which starts on Monday.
Should they vote on Friday, Republicans could move to keep the Senate in session over the weekend in order to bring Kavanaugh’s nomination to the senate floor for a vote by next Tuesday, October 2 — the second day of the Supreme Court’s term.
Who is the female prosecutor
Rachel Mitchell, a career prosecutor with decades of experience prosecuting sex crimes, comes from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Phoenix, Arizona where she heads the Special Victims Division, which covers sex crimes and family violence.
A GOP lobbyist familiar with the process told CBS News that Mitchell was “a Jon Kyl suggestion.” Kyl was described as Kavanaugh’s “Sherpa” during his confirmation process, before Kyl was tapped to fill the late John McCain’s Senate seat.
What to expect for Thursday’s hearing
According to Democrats and Republicans familiar with the plans, Thursday’s hearing will begin with opening statements from Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
The two witnesses can speak as long as they’d like in their opening statements, and then senators will get 5 minutes each to question the witnesses. Dr. Ford will testify first with Judge Kavanaugh testifying second.
Senators can yield their time to a special counsel or different senator. Democrats plan to ask their own questions, but Republicans are expected to yield to recently-hired female prosecutor Rachel Mitchell.
