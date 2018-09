MALIBU (CBSLA) — The Ventura County Sheriff’s Dept. arrested a 23-year-old man at Cher’s Malibu home Thursday.

Deputies were serving a search warrant at the property related to an overdose in Ventura County earlier this month.

Donovan Ruiz was subsequently taken into custody. CBS2/KCAL9 is told Ruiz lives at the home.

Cher is not part of the investigation.

This story is developing.