Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

(CBS Local)– Ever wonder what kind of music people on your family tree would listen to? Spotify and Ancestry are here to help answer that question.

For $99 users have access to the ancestryDNA program to explore their family tree and a new concept of playlist curation based off one’s roots. Tracing family history to access listening habits will encourage exploration for users to share a “soundtrack of heritage” says Danielle Lee, Spotify’s Global Head of Partner Solutions.

While unique and inventive, this experience is completely optional. Ancestry also provided a statement to reassure users that Spotify does not have access to the DNA of any customers.

However, Twitter demonstrated a mix of reviews since the partnership launched last week. More than 10,000 people have signed up so far.