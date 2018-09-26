ALPINE (CBSLA) – Health officials are warning of potential tuberculosis exposures at a bingo hall in Alpine over the past several months.

A person who played bingo at Viejas Bingo and rode the Sun Charter San Diego North Line has been diagnosed with tuberculosis and may have exposed others, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

There were potential exposures during afternoon and evening hours between May 10 and May 24, during evening hours from May 25 to July 26 and on Aug. 9 and 18.

“Testing is recommended for all those exposed to assure they are not infected, since initial infection usually has no symptoms,” County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said in a statement. “For any infected individuals, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent the infectious form of the disease.”

Symptoms include cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss. Those with symptoms are urged to see a medical provider immediately.

The Health and Human Services Agency said the number of annual tuberculosis cases in San Diego County has decreased since the early 1990s. There were 258 cases reported in 2016, 237 in 2017 and 131 cases so far this year.