RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) – A former building inspector has been arrested on allegations that he hid a miniature camera in a bathroom at Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall.

James Jensen, 49, of Huntington Beach, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on 89 misdemeanor counts of voyeurism. Jensen worked as a city building inspector for Rancho Palos Verdes.

Jensen is accused of using a hidden camera to secretly record 63 women and 26 men from June 13 to July 5.

According to the sheriff’s department, on July 5, a hidden miniature camera was discovered in a unisex employee bathroom at Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall.

According to the Daily Breeze newspaper, the camera also contained footage from a bathroom at a Starbucks at the nearby Golden Cove Shopping Center.

Although Jensen’s face never appeared on camera, he was identified as the suspect due to his “unique physical oddities,” LASD Sgt. Ricky Osburn told the Daily Breeze.

Jensen resigned his position prior to his arrest, the sheriff’s department told CBS2.

He faces a maximum sentence of 44 years in jail. He is being held on $450,000 bail.