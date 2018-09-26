  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) – A former building inspector has been arrested on allegations that he hid a miniature camera in a bathroom at Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall.

James Jensen, 49, of Huntington Beach, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on 89 misdemeanor counts of voyeurism. Jensen worked as a city building inspector for Rancho Palos Verdes.

Jensen is accused of using a hidden camera to secretly record 63 women and 26 men from June 13 to July 5.

According to the sheriff’s department, on July 5, a hidden miniature camera was discovered in a unisex employee bathroom at Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall.

According to the Daily Breeze newspaper, the camera also contained footage from a bathroom at a Starbucks at the nearby Golden Cove Shopping Center.

Although Jensen’s face never appeared on camera, he was identified as the suspect due to his “unique physical oddities,” LASD Sgt. Ricky Osburn told the Daily Breeze.

Jensen resigned his position prior to his arrest, the sheriff’s department told CBS2.

He faces a maximum sentence of 44 years in jail. He is being held on $450,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s