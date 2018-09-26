LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities said a pregnant 16-year-old was stabbed Wednesday evening in the Westlake District.

Two males are being sought in the attack.

The incident happened about 7:45 p.m. in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im.

The girl was stabbed in her right side and was transported to a hospital, Im said.

An update on her condition, or that of the unborn child, was not immediately available.

Police described the suspects as a man in his early 20s and another male believed to be about 15-years-old.