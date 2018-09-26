LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box restaurant in Long Beach overnight Tuesday.

At 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Long Beach police were called to the 52nd Street and Atlantic Avenue to find a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

The Jack in the Box parking lot was closed and homicide detectives were investigating.

Detectives were trying to determine exactly where the man was when he was shot and whether he was targeted or if the shooting was random in nature.