LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  —  Family and friends are asking for the public’s help for a man who spent his professional life helping the public.

LAPD SWAT Officer John Kent is battling a rare form of cancer at City of Hope Hospital.

His family says the rare form of cancer does not respond well to chemotherapy.

He served Los Angeles for 31 years, 26 of those with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

Kent left the force in June of 2016 and planned on enjoying a long and well-deserved retirement. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with cancer just as his retirement was beginning.

His friends said he would “never” ask for a hand so they decided to ask for him.

All proceeds go to the Kent family to assist them with the mounting costs of his medical bills and the family’s personal needs during this difficult time.

As of Wednesday evening, $35,050 of their $50,000 goal had been reached.

For a link to the GoFundMe, click here.

