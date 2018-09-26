LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Democratic fundraiser event led by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and featuring Jimmy Kimmel and DJ Khaled raised nearly $1.5 million, according to the mayor’s office.

The “1 Night, $1 Million, 10 States, 100s of Victories” event at Avalon Hollywood on Tuesday night broke its goal and raised at least $100,000 each for the state Democratic parties of California, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Garcetti shared the stage with late night host Kimmel, who professed his personal affections for the mayor.

“I am in awe of this man,” Kimmel said as Garcetti took the stage.

DJ Khaled – whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled – told the crowd, “Democrats, we are the best party. But we gotta win more.”

“Democrats, we are the best party. But we gotta win more. It’s a NO BRAINER.” @DJKhaled is right. That’s why we’re here at #1Night1Million. 🚫🧠 pic.twitter.com/hPpU7J5fC1 — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) September 26, 2018

The fundraiser was inspired by a Garcetti-led May event that raised $100,000 for the South Carolina Democratic Party, organizers said.

Tickets for the fundraiser benefiting the Democratic Midterm Victory Fund were initially announced as ranging from $1,000 to $100,000; however,

general admission tickets were available online Monday for $50.

