OXNARD (CBSLA) – Boxer Victor Ortiz has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault – including rape – in Oxnard, police say.
According to Oxnard police, the 13-year-old Tarzana resident was charged Tuesday after turning himself in at the Ventura County Sheriff Department.
The alleged incident was reported to police in March when a woman said she was sexually assaulted in an Oxnard home.
Police said an arrest warrant was issued following a months-long investigation.
Ortiz is facing three felony sexual assault charges.
The arrest comes days before a nationally televised fight against John Molina Jr. in Ontario.
Ortiz has been released on $100,000 bail.