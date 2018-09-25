OXNARD (CBSLA) – Boxer Victor Ortiz has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault – including rape – in Oxnard, police say.

According to Oxnard police, he was charged Tuesday after turning himself in at the Ventura County Sheriff Department.

The alleged incident was reported to police in March when a woman said she was sexually assaulted in an Oxnard home.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued following a months-long investigation.

Ortiz is facing three felony sexual assault charges.

The arrest comes days before a nationally televised fight against John Molina Jr. in Ontario.

Ortiz has been released on $100,000 bail.